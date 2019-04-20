North sweeps DC Everest
Eau Claire North baseball swept its double-header against DC Everest, winning 5-3 and 11-0 on Saturday. Sam Stange took the ball for the Huskies in game one, pitching five innings allowing just one run, none earned. He was helped out by Logan Rasmussen who went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.
In game two, Stange lifted the Huskies from the plate, going 3 for 3 with a pair of runs and RBIs.
Softball
Altoona 10, Loyal 0: Averie Varsho and Karly Maurina each collected a pair of hits and scored a pair and Kate Harris went 3 for 4 with a pair of runs.
Soccer
New Richmond 5, Eau Claire North 1: Anna Kent scored the Huskies’ lone goal in the 34th minute.
Stout splits with UW-La Crosse
UW-Stout softball dropped the first game of its double-header 2-1 to UW-La Crosse, but bounced back in game two, flipping the score to take the game 2-1, on Saturday.
Sommer Kunstmann pitched 6.1 innings in game one, allowing just one earned run, but she was dealt the loss. In the second game, the Blue Devils jumped ahead in the first inning when Meghan Kelly and Alicia Meyer drove in back-to-back runs.
Blue Devils sweep UW-Oshkosh
A day after being swept by UW-Oshkosh, the UW-Stout baseball turned the tables on the Titans, winning 10-3 and 6-1 on Saturday.
Danny Deis had a career day in the first game, going 3 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. In game two, Jack Donahue pitched eight innings, allowing just one earned run on eight hits.
Eau Claire men’s golf tied for 4th
The Eau Claire men’s golf team finished day one of the Discovery Dekalb Emory Invite tied for fourth place. Alex Rogan led the team, shooting a 72 and a 71, tied for third best. Nick Bauer finished tied for 7th.
Blugolds women’s golf takes 11th
The UW-Eau Claire women’s golf team took 11th place at the UW-Whitewater Spring Fling at The Beloit Club on Saturday. Senior Allison Chomniak led the team with a 29th place finish.
From staff reports