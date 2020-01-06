Stanley Slammers fold
The Stanley Slammers, an amateur baseball team, have folded. The Slammers will not compete in the Chippewa River Baseball League in 2020, the league announced Monday.
The Slammers entered the CRBL in 2012 and went 59-117 under the tenure of manager Brandon Giest. They qualified for the Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament three times.
"We did fundraisers to help operate our team and had a lot of support from sponsors and fans. Hopefully it's not the end for Stanley," Giest said in a press release. He thanked Brian Smasal for his work for the team, calling him "essentially Mr. Slammer."
From staff reports