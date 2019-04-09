Steel name Foguth head coach
The Chippewa Steel removed the interim tag from coach Carter Foguth on Tuesday, naming him the head coach of the team for the franchise’s second year in the Chippewa Valley.
“I believe in being a good person, working hard every day and respecting the process,” Foguth said in a statement. “Those are the values I will work to instill in the Chippewa Steel organization and I look forward to what we can accomplish both on and off the ice.”
Foguth started with the Steel as an assistant coach but was elevated to interim head coach following the dismissal of Al Rooney on Nov. 20. The Steel completed their first season on Saturday, finishing 19-38-3 and 14-22-1 under Foguth.
Three earn WIAC honors
UW-Stout softball infielder Kyncaide Diedrich and UW-Eau Claire track and field’s Kyler Lueck and Erica Oawster all earned WIAC Athlete of the Week honors on Tuesday.
Diedrich, the softball position player of the week, notched six RBIs, hit a double and two triples in two games as the Blue Devils opened conference play with a sweep of UW-Platteville. Lueck, the men’s track athlete of the week, won the 1,500-meter run at the UW-La Crosse Ashton May Invitational on Monday with a time of 3:48.97, good for No. 1 in Division III. Oawster earned the women’s field athlete of the week after winning the discus at the same event with a Division III-leading 155-0 throw. Her performance in the shot put was good for second in DIII.
McDonell’s Roesler inducted to Hall
Longtime McDonell track coach Steve Roesler will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 4.
Roesler coached boys and girls track for 35 years, helping 41 players reach state championships, including at least one in each of the 14 events. He led the Macks’ girls track team to four WIAA state titles and helped the boys reach three state runner-up finishes, three conference titles and two region championships. He was also named Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference coach of the year five times.
From staff reports