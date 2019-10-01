Stout VB sweeps Superior
Lexie Nelson, Amber Ripley and Kara Simonson each had eight kills, while the Blue Devils had 44 overall, in UW-Stout volleyball’s three-set victory against UW-Superior.
The Yellowjackets got closer each set, but Stout was able to hold on for a 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 victory.
Steele lifts Stout soccer
Marissa Steele scored off a cross from Sammy Krugel in the 56th minute to lift UW-Stout women’s soccer to a 1-0 victory against UW-Superior. Claudia Anderson made two saves in the shutout effort as the Blue Devils earned their third win of the season.
UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer’s game against Luther was cancelled.
From staff reports