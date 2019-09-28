Stout wins home golf tourney
The UW-Stout women’s golf team earned the top spot at its home tournament, the Blue Devils Fall Invitational, on Saturday.
Led by Trystin Kleuss, who took the top spot with a 6-over 77, the Blue Devils shot a tournament best 323, followed by UW-Eau Claire who came second with a score of 334.
Stout freshman Kendra Swanson took second place with a 79 and Klairissa O’Reilly-Die took fourth with an 81.
Stout tennis swept
The Blue Devils women’s tennis team lost a pair of matches in St. Joseph, Minn., on Saturday.
They fell 9-0 to St. Benedict, then 7-0 to Bemidji State.
