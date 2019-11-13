Stout MBB falls just short
UW-Stout men’s basketball nearly dug itself out of an 18-point second half deficit, but fell just short in a 92-90 loss to Concordia-Moorhead Wednesday in Menomonie.
The Blue Devils had a chance to tie or win in the closing seconds but needed a prayer to make it happen. Jon Ciriacks hit a shot with 1.9 seconds remaining and the Cobbers missed the ensuing free throws, but Luke Geiger wasn’t able to hit his final heave.
Geiger led all scorers with 31 points and led the comeback, scoring 28 in the second half. Ciriacks added 21. The Blue Devils return to action Saturday at Lakeland.
3 Blugolds named All-WIAC
Three UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer players were named All-WIAC on Wednesday.
Freshman Kiki Kussow, sophomore Emma Stange and senior Emily Sullivan were all named to the all-league team.
Eau Claire’s Grace Kolpin and UW-Stout’s Hannah Kirchner were named to the all-sportsmanship team.
Blugolds win season opener
UW-Eau Claire wrestling opened its season with a 25-9 victory against conference foe UW-Oshkosh Wednesday night at the McPhee Center. UW-EC got victories by Jack Marley, Thomas Severson, Tyler Demo, Jake Drexler, Adam Rients, Chase Schmidt and Evan Lawrence.
From staff reports