Wisecup nominated for Campbell
UW-Stout defensive lineman Aaron Wisecup was one of three WIAC athletes chosen as semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes football's top scholar-athlete in the nation. UW-Oshkosh's Alex Wipperfurth and UW-Whitewater's Matt Anderson join him on the 185-player nominee list.
Wisecup, an All-WIAC honorable mention last season, led the Blue Devils in tackles for loss in 2018. He carries a 3.46 GPA and is a six-time recipient of the Chancellor's Award for Academic Excellence.
Blugolds soccer wins shutout
The UW-Eau Claire women's soccer team scored three second half goals in a 4-0 shutout victory over St. Olaf on Wednesday.
Courtney Slowinski netted two second half goals within three minutes of each other while keeper Anne Sveiven stopped all 13 shots for the victory.
Stout volleyball drops match
Blue Devils volleyball won its first set against UW-Stevens Point but fell in three straight sets to drop 3-1 to the Pointers on Wednesday.
McKylie Hoff recorded nine kills while Kara Simonson and Lydia Kneubuehl added eight of their own for Stout.
Blue Devils soccer shutout
The UW-Stout women's soccer team gave up a pair of second half goals in a 2-0 loss to St. Mary's on Wednesday.
Claudia Anderson recorded nine saves for the Blue Devils.
Correction
The Sept. 25 edition of the Leader-Telegram incorrectly listed Cochrane-Fountain City as the winner of the CFC-Immanuel Lutheran volleyball match on Tuesday night. The Lancers actually won the match in three sets. The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.
