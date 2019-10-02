Stout softball earns recognition
The UW-Stout softball team earned All-Academic recognition for the 2018-19 season by the National Fastpitch Coaches of America (NFCA) and 14 UW-Stout players were honored as NFCA Division III Scholar Athletes.
The team combined to post a 3.49 GPA and ranked 39th of 116 teams that reported a GPA of 3.00 or higher.
Kelly Beck, Melea Bruns, Jessica Daley, Kyncaide Diedrich, Korin Hall, Shannon Jones, Madee Kleinschmidt, Shannon Jones, Madee Kleinschmidt, Alicia Meyer, Ashley Mossuto, Renee Murphy, Addie Murry, Kaylee Peterson, Katelyn Schobert and Anna Thiele received 2018-19 NFCA Division II Scholar-Athlete honors with GPAs of 3.50 or higher.
Blugolds blank Luther
Hannah Schaetzel scored the game’s only goal as the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team blanked Luther College 1-0 on Wednesday in Iowa.
Schaetzel scored the winner with time running out, finding the back of the net in the 84th minute. Blugolds keeper Anna Sveiven made seven saves to post the shutout.
Correction
Wednesday’s McDonell volleyball article incorrectly stated that the Macks were in Division 3 and were eliminated by Clayton last season. McDonell is in Division 4 and were knocked out by Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 25-20, 23-25, 26-24, 25-17 last season. The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.
From staff reports