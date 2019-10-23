Sullivan’s goal lifts UWEC
Emily Sullivan knocked in the game-winning goal in the 85th minute, powering the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Macalester on Wednesday in St. Paul.
Courtney Slowinski had given the Blugolds a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute, but the Scots equalized in the first five minutes of the second half.
Anna Sveiven made four saves in net for Eau Claire.
Stout VB drops thriller
The UW-Stout volleyball team came up on the losing end of a thrilling 3-2 match against UW-River Falls on Wednesday at Stout.
The Falcons recovered from a 2-1 deficit to snatch the win, sealing it with a 15-12 victory in the fifth set.
Lydia Knuebuehl led Stout with 12 kills, while Steph Cannon made 34 digs.
Eagles blank Blue Devils
The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team banged in four goals in the first half to score a 4-0 victory over UW-Stout on Wednesday in La Crosse.
Hayle Hargruder scored twice in the first eight minutes for the Eagles.
Stout’s Claudia Anderson made 10 saves in goal, but Stout was outshot 31-4.
From staff reports