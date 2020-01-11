Thompson, US earn victory
Eau Claire native Charlie Thompson and the United States curling team earned their first victory at the Youth Olympic Games on Saturday, besting Latvia 7-0 in Group D round robin play in Champery, Switzerland.
It was a bounceback performance for the Americans, who fell to Italy on the opening day of festivities. The U.S. has Sunday off before its round robin finale against the Czech Republic on Monday at 3 a.m. central.
UWEC wrestling takes 3rd
The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team placed third at the Budd Whitehill Duals on Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The 21st-ranked Blugolds rounded out competition with a loss to No. 16 Messiah and a win over No. 25 Washington & Lee on the final day of the meet. The Blugolds finished 4-1 in duals.
Blugolds crush Lake Forest
Elizabeth Bauer and Hanna Zavoral scored two goals apiece as the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team cruised to a 6-1 win over Lake Forest on Saturday in Eau Claire.
Three third-period goals helped the Blugolds pull away late. Erin Connolly made 19 saves in net.
UWEC blanks Lawrence
Zach Dyment stopped all 19 shots he faced to power the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team to a 4-0 shutout win over Lawrence on Saturday in Eau Claire.
Jake Bresser, Andrew McGlynn, Tyler Tomberlin and Zach Kennedy did the scoring for the Blugolds.
Hamline doubles up Stout
Hamline jumped out to a 3-0 lead en route to a 4-2 win over the UW-Stout men’s hockey team on Saturday in Menomonie.
Konnar Dechaine scored both goals for the Blue Devils, while Evan Bisek made 20 saves in net.
