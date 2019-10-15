Blugolds named athletes of week
Three UW-Eau Claire athletes were named WIAC Athletes of the Week on Tuesday.
Football running back Austin Belot was named the top offensive player of the week. He rushed for a career-high 223 yards on 30 carries, finding the end zone twice.
Men’s diver Dylan Glumac-Berberich won both the one-meter and three-meter diving events to help Eau Claire beat UW-Oshkosh in a dual meet. He broke a school record in the three-meter competition.
Volleyball player Taylor Scalia was named the sport’s top defensive player for the week. She made 83 digs across three matches, including a career-high 34 against Elmhurst.
Blugolds golf takes 6th
The UW-Eau Claire men’s golf team closed out the Golfweek DIII Fall Invite in sixth place on Tuesday.
Cole Jahnke finished with a round of 70 to tie for ninth place individually.
Stout soccer blanked
For the third time in its last four games, the UW-Stout women’s soccer team fell in a 1-0 loss — the latest installment coming against St. Scholastica on Tuesday in Duluth.
Morgan Friday’s goal in the seventh minute made the difference for the Saints. Stout’s Claudia Anderson made six saves in net.
From staff reports