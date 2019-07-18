Tolan finishes 2nd at Amateur
Eau Claire's Matt Tolan finished second at the 118th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship on Thursday at Lawsonia Links in Green Lake.
The Eau Claire North graduate and South Dakota senior shot a six-under 282 over the four-day tournament, falling just one stroke back of Marquette's Hunter Eichhorn of Carey, Mich.
Chippewa Falls' Thomas Longbella finished with a four-under 284, good for the sixth best score, and Tyler Leach, of Spring Valley, finished 10th with a one-under 287.
Trio named to Legion ASG
Chippewa Falls' Riley Freid, Eau Claire's Austin Selz, and Altoona's Jake Nelson were named to the 2019 Wisconsin American Legion Baseball State All-Star team late Wednesday night.
They will head to Miller Park on August 11 to participate in the All-Star Game following the Rangers vs. Brewers game that day.
Legion AA Regional starts today
Defending champion Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 brings a 16-11 record into the American Legion AAA Regional today at Carson Park at 4 p.m., against the winner of the day’s first game between the Superior Reds and La Crosse. That game is scheduled for 11 a.m.
In a second early game, Hudson faces Chippewa Falls at 1:30. Play is scheduled to continue at 6:30 p.m. between the losers of the Superior-La Crosse and Hudson-Chippewa games.
Three games are slated Saturday beginning at noon with the final set for Sunday at 1 p.m.
From staff reports