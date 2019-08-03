Tolan tied for 4th in Iowa
Eau Claire native Matt Tolan is tied for fourth place after carding a 9-under-par score of 135 through his first two rounds at the Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament in Spencer, Iowa.
The North graduate shot a 67 in his first round and followed with a 68 in his second. The championship will be decided today.
Cavs blank Plum City
The Eau Claire Cavaliers got seven innings of shutout baseball from starter Tanner Halvorson in a 7-0 win over Plum City on Saturday at Carson Park.
Halvorson held the Blues to three hits while striking out seven. Storm Standiford worked the final two innings to preserve the shutout.
Brady Burzynski and Ethan Kjellberg powered the offense. Both went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run. They combined to drive in five of the team’s seven runs.
