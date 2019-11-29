UWEC blows out Plattsburgh
The No. 6 ranked UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team showed off their dominance with a 6-1 victory over Plattsburgh on Friday to advance to the PrimeLink Championship.
Scott Murno gave Eau Claire the lead in the first, scoring on a powerplay just over three minutes into the game.
Jon Richards added a pair for the Blugolds in the third period, with his two goals coming just five minutes apart from each other.
Zach Dyment allowed just one goal and made 29 saves for Eau Claire.
Blugold women tie Tommies
Three periods plus overtime couldn’t decide a winner in the UW-Eau Claire vs. St. Thomas women’s hockey game on Friday, so the teams played to a 1-1 tie.
The two goals came in the second period with Isabel Bianchi giving St. Thomas the lead in the ninth minute of the period and Ella Ierino tying things up five minutes later on a goal from Emily Hart.
Erin Connolly made 17 saves for the Blugolds.
From staff reports