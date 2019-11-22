Blugolds win at buzzer
Cole Rabedeaux ran down the court with five seconds remaining to hit a contested jumper and earn UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball a thrilling 77-75 victory against Whitworth at the Lopata Classic in St. Louis.
Rabedeaux finished with 26 points as the Blugolds came back from down 32-26 at the break. UW-Eau Claire, which opened the game on an 11-0 run, shot 49 percent from the field. They took the lead back in the final six minutes of the second half but needed Rabedeaux’s late heroics to avoid overtime after Whitworth tied the game at 75 in the closing seconds on a 3-pointer.
Three other Blugolds scored in double-digits: Spencer Page with 15, Hayden Baughman with 12 and Carter Brooks with 10. Baughman, a McDonell grad, hit four 3-pointers in his first action with UW-Eau Claire since transferring from the Division II level.
Stout gets first win
UW-Stout men’s hockey came back from down three goals to beat Northland College 6-5 Friday for the team’s first win of the season.
The Blue Devils went down 4-1 in the second period after a three-goal run from the Lumberjacks, but Stout stormed back to tie on goals from Hunter Anderson, Alex Bowe and Landon Lushenko.
The teams then swapped goals before Lucas Carroll notched the game-winning tally with just over a minute remaining in regulation.
The game was Northland’s first as a member of the WIAC.
— UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey got an overtime goal from Jake Bresser Friday to open WIAC play with a 3-2 win against UW-Superior.
The Yellowjackets tied the Blugolds twice after UW-EC went ahead on goals from Adam Parsells in the first and Charles Weiand in the second. Superior’s Chad Lopez forced the extra frame when he equalized at the 11:44 mark of the third period.
The Blugolds remained undefeated on the season, moving to 5-0-1.
Locals earn tennis honors
Regis girls tennis’ doubles team of Elena Bourget and Evie Shepich were named to the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association All-State Division 2 second team on Thursday.
The duo finished sixth at the individual state tournament after earning a seeding at the Madison-based event. They also helped the Ramblers to a trip to the team state tournament.
Earning honorable mention honors in D1 was Eau Claire Memorial’s Haya Dodin and in D2 Regis’ Caroline Kowieski.
Cards fall to champs
Caelan Givens and Aaliyah McMillan combined for 21 points for Chippewa Falls girls basketball, but Chi-Hi was unable to keep pace with last year’s Division 4 state champion in a 84-35 loss to Aquinas Friday. Aquinas was led by Lexi Donarski with 23 points, while Jacy Weisbrod, Courtney Becker and Taylor Theusch also scored in double digits.
Boys Hockey
DC Everest 4, Northwest Icemen 3: The Icemen got a goal from Wyatt Boe late in the third period to tie, but Jacob Jakusz put DC Everest back ahead less than a minute later to seal the victory for the Evergreens. The final Icemen goal was Boe’s second of the evening, while Jordan Aronson opened the scoring for the team in the first period.
From staff reports