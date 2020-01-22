UWEC hockey plays to tie
UW-Stevens Point’s Brennen Miller scored an equalizer in the final two minutes of regulation as the No. 4 UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team played the Pointers to a 3-3 tie Wednesday night at Hobbs Ice Arena.
Jake Bresser, Andrew McGlynn and Simon Sagissor scored for the Blugolds as UWEC erased a 2-0 hole with three straight. The Blugolds, who next play UW-Superior Friday, moved to 12-3-2 overall and 4-2-1 in WIAC play.
Blugolds earn WIAC honors
Three UW-Eau Claire Blugolds earned WIAC Athlete of the Week in their respective sports: Women’s basketball’s Halle Hoeppner, women’s hockey’s Erin Connolly and men’s diving’s Dylan Glumac-Berberich.
Hoeppner averaged 16 points per game while shooting 57% in UWEC’s wins against UW-Oshkosh at UW-Stevens Point. Connolly, the Blugolds’ women’s hockey goalie, allowed just one goal last week in a pair of wins against UW-Superior. Glumac-Berberich won the one-meter board with a school and pool record score of 598.20, the top mark in the country, at the UW-Stevens Point Invitational. He also won the three-meter event with a nation-leading score of 563.60.
From staff reports