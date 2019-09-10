Belot named player of week
UW-Eau Claire running back Austin Belot was named WIAC offensive player of the week on Tuesday.
The junior carried the ball 17 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the Blugolds’ season-opening 35-3 victory over Loras. He average 9.9 yards per rush.
UW-Stout’s Steph Cannon was named the volleyball defensive player of the week. In five matches over the course of the week, the senior had 101 digs and hit five aces. She helped the Blue Devils climb to 7-0 on the season.
Fellow Stout athletes Lauren Couves (tennis) and Brittany Staab (cross country) also earned player of the week honors in their respective sports. Staab won the UW-River Falls Invitational race last week, while Couves picked up Stout’s only win over Eau Claire on Saturday.
Steel announce roster
The Chippewa Steel announced the roster they will use for the 2019-2020 North American Hockey League season Tuesday.
Twelve players are back from last season’s team which went 19-38. They include three of their top five point-scorers in Jacob Dirks, Connor Szmul and Killian Kiecker-Olson.
Dirks, a Mindoro native, is the lone Wisconsinite on the roster.
WIAC commish retiring
WIAC commissioner Gary Karner will retire on Aug. 14, 2020, after a 24-year tenure, the league announced Tuesday.
Karner, who was named commissioner in 1996, is the longest serving commissioner in conference history. He led the charge to merge the men’s Wisconsin State University Conference and the women’s Wisconsin Women’s Intercollegiate Athletic Conference into the current WIAC in 1997.
The league has captured 76 titles under his watch.
Correction
The Sept. 10 edition of the Leader-Telegram sports section incorrectly listed the Vikings at Packers gametime for noon Saturday in the up next box within the story. The game will be played at noon on Sunday. The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.
From staff reports