Sullivan named All-Region
UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer player Emily Sullivan was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA DIII All-North Region Team on Tuesday.
Sullivan, a senior, was named to the third team for a second consecutive year. She scored four goals and added five assists this fall for the Blugolds and earned the fourth All-WIAC selection of her career.
Blugolds sweep hockey honors
UW-Eau Claire swept the weekly WIAC hockey athlete of the week awards this week.
Men’s goalie Zach Dyment was named the men’s player of the week, while forward Emily Bauer took the honors on the women’s side.
Dyment was named the tournament MVP as the Blugolds won the PrimeLink Great Northern Shootout in New York. He made 54 saves across two games.
Bauer scored one goal and assisted another in Eau Claire’s win over fifth-ranked Elmira last week, and helped the Blugolds to another win over No. 9 Hamline as well.
