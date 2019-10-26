UWEC soccer sneaks out W
UW-Eau Claire soccer honored its graduating class with a 2-1 victory over UW-La Crosse on senior night Saturday.
Hannah Schaetzel and Maddie Ames each scored in the first half for the Blugolds while keeper Anna Sveiven made eight saves, allowing just one goal.
Blugold VB sweeps day
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team wrapped up the Illinois Wesleyan Tournament with a 3-0 victory over Millikin and a 3-1 victory over Augustana on Saturday.
Arianna Barrett recorded 11 kills in the first match while Kendra Baierl tallied 12 in the Blugolds’ second match.
Stout VB earns split
UW-Stout volleyball lost its opening match 3-2 to Concordia University, but rebounded to beat Carroll University 3-1 in the Concordia Invitational on Saturday.
Stout’s Lexie Nelson recorded a triple-double in both matches with 14 kills, 25 assists and 25 digs against Concordia, and 17 kills, 19 assists, and 14 digs against Carroll.
Stout soccer blanked
UW-Stout soccer was blanked by UW-Whitewater, who scored twice in each half for a 4-0 victory Saturday.
Blue Devils’ Claudia Andeson and Erica Seitz each had six saves in the game.
Blugolds shine at WIAC
UW-Eau Claire’s No. 3 Lindsey Henderson, No. 4 Elaine Franta, No. 5 Alexa Brooks, and No. 6 Emma Barnd all defeated their UW-Stout foes on Saturday. Stout did win the No. 2 singles with Lauren Couves advancing past her Blugold opponent.
In doubles, UW-Eau Claire’s Natalie Wijesinghe and Emily Cooper advanced to the championship of the No. 1 doubles tournament. The No. 2 doubles of Lindsey Henderson and Elaine Franta and the No. 3 pair of Alexa Brooks and Emma Barnd also advanced to their respective championships.
