Blugolds win ranked clash
The ninth-ranked UW-Eau Claire volleyball team got 16 kills from Arianna Barrett and 14 digs from Taylor Scalia to sweep No. 18 St. Thomas 3-0 on Friday.
The two teams were closely matched in the first set, which saw Eau Claire take a 1-0 lead with a 25-20 win. The Blugolds cruised from there, winning the second set 25-18 and the third 25-17.
Eau Claire will finish play at the Sandy Schumacher Tournament with matches against No. 19 Carthage and Gustavus Adolphus today.
North soccer plays to draw
Caden Eberle made 13 saves in net as Eau Claire North boys soccer opened play at the Appleton Xavier Invite with a 0-0 draw against Fox Valley Lutheran.
The Huskies couldn’t beat Fox Valley Lutheran’s Nathan Hempel, who notched nine saves.
UWEC soccer falls to Wartburg
The UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team couldn’t hold on in the second half, giving up two goals after halftime to fall to Wartburg 3-2 on Friday.
Krista Koenig scored in the eighth minute to help Eau Claire enter halftime with the game tied 1-1. But Wartburg scored 10 minutes into the second half and added another goal about 30 minutes later to go up by two.
Emily Sullivan pulled the Blugolds a goal closer in the 88th minute, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Stout golf in 26th
UW-Stout is in a tie for 26th out of 36 teams after the first day of the Midwest Regional Classic Friday. Austin Gaby led the way individual with a 78, good for a 13-way tie for 33rd.
