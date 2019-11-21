Locals earn All-WIAC honors
Three UW-Stout players and two UW-Eau Claire players earned All-WIAC first team honors Thursday. The Blue Devils are represented by wide receiver Kevion McDonald, safety Jed Schlegel and punter Alex Benzinger, while linebackers Sam Romanski and Victor Martinelli were selected from the Blugolds.
In total, UW-Stout got nine all-conference selections and UW-Eau Claire earned eight. Making the second from from UW-Stout was center Bailey Roux, wide receiver Levy Hamer, D-lineman Mason Olson and linebacker Luke Wilz and from UW-Eau Claire was O-lineman Drew Schrader and running back Austin Belot.
UW-La Crosse’s Cole Spieker was the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, while UW-Whitewater’s Mackenzie Balanganayi took home the defensive award and UW-Oshkosh’s Jaydon Haag the special teams recognition.
From staff reports