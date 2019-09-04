Blugolds fall in ranked clash
The fourth-ranked UW-Eau Claire volleyball team fell in its home opener against No. 22 St. Benedict 3-1 on Wednesday.
The Blugolds dropped the first two sets 25-23 and 25-18 before rallying to grab the third set 25-18. The Blazers, however, clinched the victory with a 25-15 win in the final set.
Makenzie Bachmann led Eau Claire with 14 kills, while Taylor Scalia had 18 digs.
Stout VB moves to 3-0
UW-Stout volleyball earned its third straight win to start the season and third straight in three sets with a victory against Saint Mary’s University on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils had four players earn five or more kills, with Lexie Nelson leading the bunch with eight, in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 triumph. The team heads to UW-Oshkosh this weekend to play Carroll, Wisconsin Lutheran, Oswego State and Lawrence.
Sveiven, Nelson earn honors
UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer goalie Anna Sveiven was named the Defensive Player of the Week in the WIAC after making 12 saves against St. Catherine and eight against Augsburg. The St. Catherine performance, which featured a 1-0 shutout performance from Sveiven, saw the junior goalie make a fingertip save over the cross bar in the later stages of the game.
UW-Stout volleyball’s Lexie Nelson was named the WIAC’s Offensive Player of the Week after earning all UW-Whitewater All-Tournament honors. She had 11 kills and 14 assists against Carleton and 16 kills and 13 assists against Lakeland.
From staff reports