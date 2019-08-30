No. 4 Blugolds start strong
UW-Eau Claire volleyball, ranked No. 4 in the country, opened the year with two wins at the Christopher Newport University Captain’s Classic Friday.
The Blugolds bested No. 22 Christopher Newport 3-1 (25-20, 14-25, 25-16, 25-23) and Marymount University 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-23). Eau Claire finishes the tournament today against Juniata at 10 a.m.
Blugolds golf in 2nd
UW-Eau Claire women’s golf is in second place at the Twin Ports Collegiate Invite heading into the second day of conpetition. The Blugolds put up a team score of 355, currently ten strokes back of leader St. Scholastica. Anna Uzpen and Jessica Rudnicki each shot an 87.
The UW-Stout men’s golf team sits in eighth place of 23 teams after the first day of play at the Culver’s Edgewood College Fall Classic in Janesville.
Freshman Austin Gaby carded a 76 to lead the Blue Devils. He is in a tie for 21st individually entering the second day of action.
Soccer teams drop openers
UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer kicked off its season Friday with a 2-0 home loss to Augsburg University. Anna Sveiven made eight saves in net for the Blugolds.
UW-Stout women’s soccer fell 7-0 to St. Catherine in its season opener Friday in the Twin Cities. The Blue Devils, which got nine saves from goalie Claudia Anderson, return to action today at 2 p.m. against Ripon.
