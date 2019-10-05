Blugolds fall at home
The 18th-ranked UW-Eau Claire volleyball team dropped the final two sets of the match to fall to Northwestern-St. Paul 3-1 on Saturday in Eau Claire.
The Blugolds rallied after dropping the first set, taking the second 25-21. But that was as far as Eau Claire would get as Northwestern-St. Paul pulled away.
Arianna Barrett had a match-high 17 kills for the Blugolds.
WIAC tourney suspended
The WIAC women’s golf championship was postponed by weather on Saturday.
The final day of play will get underway today. UW-Stout is in second place in the standings after the first round.
Pointers blank Stout soccer
Claudia Anderson and Erica Seitz teamed up to make 13 saves in net, but the UW-Stout women’s soccer team couldn’t get its attack going in a 5-0 loss to UW-Stevens Point.
The Pointers scored three times in the first half to take a commanding lead.
Stout will look to bounce back on Wednesday when it travels to River Falls.
From staff reports