Blugolds take 4th straight
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team stretched its win streak to four games with a 3-1 victory over UW-Platteville on Tuesday in Platteville.
The Blugolds took each set but the second to capture the victory. Eau Claire improved to 4-2 in the WIAC.
Kendra Baierl hit 12 kills to lead the Blugolds, and Leah Witzel distributed 20 assists.
Blugolds win WIAC awards
UW-Eau Claire athletes Lexie Tremble and Taylor Scalia were both named WIAC athletes of the week on Tuesday.
Tremble, a cross country runner, took fifth out of a field of 419 at the UW-Oshkosh Kollege Town Sports Invitational last week. She helped lead the Blugolds to a third-place finish.
Scalia, a volleyball player, recorded her second consecutive 30-plus dig match in a 3-1 victory over Stevens Point. She tallied 32 in the match.
Bottcher takes NWL award
Eau Claire Express infielder Matt Bottcher was one of the Northwoods League’s Big Stick Award winners announced Tuesday.
The award goes to the player with the best batting average at every position. Bottcher hit .367 this summer and helped lead Eau Claire to a league runner-up finish.
From staff reports