Blugolds upset No. 1 Chicago
The red-hot UW-Eau Claire volleyball team capped its regular season in style, earning its 10th straight win by upsetting top-ranked Chicago 3-1 on Saturday in Eau Claire.
The Blugolds rallied from a 1-0 deficit, winning the final three sets.
Arianna Barrett led the way with 21 kills, while Taylor Scalia chipped in with 22 digs.
—UW-Stout fell victim to a sweep in its regular season finale, losing to UW-La Crosse 3-0. Amber Ripley led the Blue Devils with 11 kills.
UWEC women win WIAC
The UW-Eau Claire women’s cross country team won a third straight WIAC title on Saturday.
The Blugolds won the conference meet, led by Lexie Tremble’s first-place finish individually. She is the fourth Blugold in program history to win the conference meet. Teammate Emma Drangstveit was the runner-up.
UW-Stout’s Brittany Staab earned first team all-conference honors by placing sixth.
On the men’s side, Stout took second place as a team, one spot ahead of Eau Claire. Stout’s Spencer Schultz earned first team all-league recognition with a fifth-place finish, while teammate Mike Friedman did the same in seventh.
Eau Claire blanks Stout
The UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team scored four goals in the second half to pull away for a 6-0 win over UW-Stout on Saturday.
Tessa Grywalsky and Maggie Conway both scored twice for the Blugolds, and Eau Claire held the Blue Devils without a shot on goal.
UWEC hockey goes to 2-0
The UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team improved to 2-0 on the season, finishing off a sweep of St. Norbert with a 7-0 victory on Saturday.
Hallie Sheridan and Abby Roeser both scored twice and tallied a single assist for the Blugolds.
Kylah Krause made 14 saves for Eau Claire to post the shutout.
UWEC hockey ties opener
The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team’s season opener against St. John’s finished as a 1-1 tie after a scoreless overtime period Saturday.
Adam Parsells gave the Blugolds the lead with a goal in the first period, but the Johnnies equalized in the second.
Zach Dyment made 17 saves in net for Eau Claire.
—UW-Stout fell behind 4-0 in the first period and saw its comeback fall short in a 5-4 loss to Marian.
Stout scored twice in the second period and twice in the third, but Marian’s goal in the second proved to be the difference.
The Blue Devils got two goals from Vladislav Sorokin.
From staff reports