Blugolds hammer Carleton
Hallee Hoeppner led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds as the UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team handled Carleton 75-50 on Wednesday in Northfield, Minnesota.
A big second quarter saw Eau Claire outscore the Knights 29-18 to establish a 41-29 lead, and the Blugolds held Carleton to seven points in the third quarter to turn it into a blowout.
Maizie Deihl added 12 points for Eau Claire, and Katie Essen added 11 points and six boards.
UWEC wrestling falls
The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team fell to UW-La Crosse 25-12 on Wednesday in La Crosse.
Thomas Severson, James Huntley and Austen Akes won their matches for the Blugolds.
From staff reports