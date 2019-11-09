Blugold women blanked
The UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, falling 1-0 to Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, Minnesota.
Hailey Holland’s goal in the first period made the difference for the Gusties.
Erin Connolly made 22 saves in net for the Blugolds.
Stout still seeking 1st W
The UW-Stout men’s hockey team is still seeking its first victory of the season following a 2-0 loss to Gustavus Adolphus on Saturday in Menomonie.
Tyler Rock and Logan Norman scored for the Gusties. Brennan Kitchen made 25 saves for the Blue Devils.
