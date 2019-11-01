Blugolds win season opener
The seventh-ranked UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team won its season opener on Friday, topping St. Norbert 3-1 in De Pere.
Bree Osborne, Emma Peterson and Hannah Zavoral did the scoring for the Blugolds, who took a 3-0 lead in the first two periods and never looked back.
Erin Connolly made 12 saves in net for Eau Claire.
Blugolds VB sweeps Titans
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team swept away the opposition on Friday, handling UW-Oshkosh 3-0 in Eau Claire.
The Blugolds won two of the three sets by seven-plus points.
Arianna Barrett led the way with 12 kills, and Abbey Pederson dished 37 assists.
Stout hockey falls late
The UW-Stout men’s hockey team surrendered a goal with 48 seconds left in the third period to fall to Bethel 3-2 in its season opener on Friday in Menomonie.
Bethel’s Jarrett Cammarata scored on a power play in the final minute to break a 2-2 tie.
Vladislav Sorokin and Lucas Carroll scored for Stout.
Blue Devils fall in 5 sets
The UW-Stout volleyball team came up short in a five-set affair on Friday, falling to Minnesota-Morris 3-2.
The Cougars captured the fifth set 15-12 to avoid coughing up a 2-1 lead in sets.
Lydia Kneubuehl led Stout with 15 kills on the night, while Amber Ripley added 14.
