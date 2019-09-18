Blugolds soccer cruises
Kayla Jedrzejewski scored two goals and the UW-Eau Claire bench added three scores as the Blugolds women's soccer team hammered Northland College 6-0 on Wednesday.
Eau Claire only led 1-0 at halftime, but five second-half goals made things easy in the end for the Blugolds. Courtney Slowinski added a goal and assist for Eau Claire.
Blugolds VB drops WIAC opener
The 13th-ranked UW-Eau Claire volleyball team fell to No. 14 UW-Whitewater 3-0 in its WIAC opener on Wednesday.
The Blugolds defeated the Warhawks in the WIAC championship game last year, but couldn't replicate the feat Wednesday. Whitewater cruised in the first two sets, winning 25-16 and 25-14. Eau Claire made it closer in the final set, but still fell 25-20.
Arianna Barrett led Eau Claire with nine kills.
Correction
In Wednesday's edition of the Leader-Telegram, it was stated that Independence defeated Eleva-Strum 3-1 in high school volleyball. Eleva-Strum was actually the victor, winning 3-1.
