Blugolds soccer hammers Ripon
The UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team scored three goals in each half on its way to a 6-1 win over Ripon on Sunday in Eau Claire.
Six different players scored for Eau Claire. Kiki Kussow and Brooke Hunwardsen each found the back of the net within two minutes of each other to open the scoring for Eau Claire early in the first half.
Hannah Schaetzel had two assists for Eau Claire (9-4-0).
Blugolds 9th at DIII Invite
The UW-Eau Claire men’s golf team is tied for ninth place after the first day of action at the Golfweek DIII Fall Invite in Sandestin, Florida.
The Blugolds were led by Brady Thomas on Sunday. The senior shot a 69 to climb into a tie for ninth place individually.
Hamline blanks Stout soccer
The injury-depleted UW-Stout women’s soccer team fell to Hamline 3-0 on Sunday in St. Paul.
Cailey Schmitt scored once in each half to help lift the Pipers to victory. Claudia Anderson made 13 saves for the Blue Devils, who are down to having three players on their bench due to a slew of injuries.
From staff reports