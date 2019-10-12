Blugolds notch 7th shutout
The UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team held UW-Platteville without a shot in a 1-0 shutout on Saturday in Eau Claire.
It was the seventh shutout of the season for the Blugolds. Tessa Grywalsky scored the game’s only goal in the 23rd minute.
Blugolds VB picks up 2 wins
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team beat both of its opponents in tournament play at Elmhurst College on Saturday. The Blugolds defeated North Central and Elmhurst, both by scores of 3-1.
Taylor Scalia made 56 digs over the course of the day for Eau Claire, and Leah Witzel dished 54 assists.
Stout VB sweeps at tourney
The UW-Stout volleyball team picked up two wins at the Washington University Baden Invitational on Saturday, defeating Lakeland 3-1 and Dallas 3-0.
Lexie Nelson and Amber Ripley led the way with seven kills apiece for Stout in the win over Dallas. It gave Blue Devils head coach Mandy Trautmann a win over sister Kelli Trautmann, the head coach for Dallas.
Ski jumping cancelled
The Flying Eagles’ scheduled Fall ski jumping tournament on plastic was cancelled Saturday due to a conflict with other events and a lack of entries. The young skiers got in a practice run in the morning before the hill was closed. There were also windy conditions and snow flurries.
Stout falls to Oshkosh
Rylie Kaufmann’s goal in the 68th minute sank the UW-Stout women’s soccer team in a 1-0 loss to UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.
Claudia Anderson made 12 saves in net for the Blue Devils, but Stout couldn’t test Oshkosh keeper Madelyn Runyan with any shots on target.
From staff reports