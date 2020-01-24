UWEC wrestling wins dual
UW-Eau Claire wrestling earned seven straight wins against Saint John’s Friday to claim a 38-9 victory, its 11th dual triumph of the season.
The Blugolds got victories from Tyler Demo, Jake Drexler, Grant Balconi, Tristan Massie, Chase Schmidt, Evan Lawrence and James Huntley.
Stout gymnastics dominates
UW-Stout gymnastics earned the top five spots on the floor exercise and took first place in every event in a 187.55-181.00 victory against Winona State Friday. As a team, the Blue Devils improved by four points from last week’s season opener.
From staff reports