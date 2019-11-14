UW-EC volleyball eliminated
UW-Eau Claire women’s volleyball will not have another heroic run to the Final Four this season.
The Blugolds’ season came to an end Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with the team falling in four sets to Saint Benedict in St. Paul. UW-Eau Claire took a tight first set, 27-25, but dropped the next three, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22, to a St. Ben’s team that entered with only five losses on the season.
Kendra Baierl had 20 kills for the Blugolds, while Taylor Scalia had 18 digs and Krista Meyer notched four blocks. The Blugolds finished the season at 20-11, marking the fourth time in five years the program has won 20 or more matches.
Spaeth signs with Gophers
Cadott wrestling’s Brady Spaeth signed his letter of intent to compete at the University of Minnesota Thursday.
Spaeth, a three-time Cloverbelt Conference champ, went undefeated last year and earned his first Division 3 state championship. He’s posted a 128-9 record with Hornet wrestling program while also making an impact as a running back on the football team.
Stout hockey falls to Auggies
Vladislav Sorokin got UW-Stout men’s hockey on the board first, but the Blue Devils were unable to hold on in a 5-1 loss to No. 4 Augsburg Thursday.
Stout, which got 29 saves in net from Evan Bisek, is still looking for its first win five games into the year. It will get another chance Saturday when the squad meets St. John’s in St. Cloud, Minn.
