Stout baseball ends season
UW-Stout baseball fell to UW-Whitewater, 6-1, and UW-Platteville, 5-2, as the Blue Devils were eliminated from the WIAC Tournament. The team had the tying run at the plate in the elimination game against the Pioneers, but was unable to convert.
The Blue Devils concluded their season at 20-17.
Blue Devil vaulters prevail
UW-Stout pole vaulters Noah Zastrow and Heather Beecher each set personal bests and earned first-place finishes at the UW-La Crosse Open Friday.
Zastrow became the first Blue Devil to ever clear 17 feet.
