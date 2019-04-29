Blue Devils get season sweep
UW-Stout baseball earned a four-game series sweep of UW-Stevens Point for the first time in program history with 4-2 and 2-1 victories on Monday. The victories pushed the Blue Devils' final regular season WIAC record to 12-12.
Stout softball ends season
UW-Stout softball ended its season with a split with Northwestern (Minn.), falling in the first game 5-3 and winning the second 8-0. Kyncaide Diedrich and Jessica Daley each notched a home run.
Thiesing named All-Rookie
Chippewa Steel forward Camden Thiesing was named to the North American Hockey League All-Rookie second team Monday. He notched 13 goals and led the team with 26 assists in 54 games.
From staff reports