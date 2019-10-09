Stout VB takes down Eau Claire
Each set was decided by three points or fewer as the UW-Stout volleyball team edged UW-Eau Claire 3-2 in a thriller on Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Stout took a commanding 2-0 lead by capturing both the first and second sets by scores of 25-23. But the Blugolds rallied, taking the third and fourth sets 25-23 and 25-22, respectively.
The Blue Devils captured the victory by edging the Blugolds in the decisive fifth set, 15-13.
Amber Ripley led Stout with 13 kills on the night, while Steph Cannon made 39 digs.
Sarah Kuchcik pounded a match-high 15 kills to lead the Blugolds, and Abbey Pederson distributed 28 assists.
Stout improved to 15-6 on the season and 1-3 in WIAC play, while Eau Claire dropped to 10-8 and 2-2 in league play.
Faanes chosen for Legion HOF
Eau Claire Post 53/Pizza Hut Legion baseball manager Mark Faanes will be inducted to the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association Hall of Fame.
Faanes has 500-plus career wins leading Eau Claire. His squad recently won the Class AAA state title in 2017 and made back-to-back appearances at the Great Lakes Regional in 2017 and 2018.
He’ll be inducted over the weekend of August 8-9, 2020 during the state all-star weekend in Milwaukee.
Pointers blank Blugolds
Kaitlyn Hess scored the game’s only goal in the 30th minute as the UW-Stevens Point women’s soccer team defeated UW-Eau Claire 1-0 on Wednesday in Stevens Point.
Blugolds keeper Anna Sveiven made 12 saves, but Eau Claire’s offense couldn’t find a way past Pointers net-minder Lexi Pawlowski. Neither of the Blugolds’ two shots on goal made it past her.
Stout falls on the road
A late goal from UW-River Falls’ Mariah Troje sunk the UW-Stout women’s soccer team in a 1-0 defeat on Wednesday in River Falls.
Troje found the back of the net in the 90th minute to give the Falcons the victory. Stout keeper Claudia Anderson made six saves in defeat.
