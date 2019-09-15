Stout golf has historic round
The UW-Stout women's golf team scored a 306 Sunday — the second-best single round team score in school history —to take sixth at the D3 Midwest Classic in Hastings, Minnesota.
Trystin Kluess shot a 72 to finish 11th individually, and Madison McCambridge tied for 14th.
Stout tennis falls in WIAC play
The UW-Stout women's tennis team fell to UW-River Falls 6-3 in WIAC play on Sunday.
The Blue Devils picked up wins from Lauren Couves (No. 2 singles), Mariah Kent (No. 5 singles) and Couves/Elizabeth Wentzel (No. 1 doubles).
From staff reports