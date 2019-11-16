Blue Devils get first win
UW-Stout men's basketball didn't lead until overtime, but still managed to pull out its first victory of the season Saturday in Plymouth. Luke Geiger scored seven points in overtime as the Blue Devils overcame a 15-point second half deficit to best Lakeland, 97-94.
Stout outscored the Muskies 16-4 in the final 2:35 of regulation to force the extra frame, then rode 12 points combined from Geiger and Jon Ciriacks in OT. Ciriacks finished with a game-high 29 points and earned the assist on the Kyle Jackson basket that tied the game at the end of the second half.
Stout bench comes up big
UW-Stout women's basketball earned 42 of the Blue Devils' 82 points in a 82-50 victory against St. Norbert in the consolation game of the St. Norbert Tip-Off Tournament Saturday.
The Blue Devils shot a season-best 53.4% from the field while 13 players found the net. Amber Fabeck led the team with 12 points, while Shannan Watkins was selected to the all-tournament team.
UWEC wins top 10 battle
UW-Eau Claire men's hockey got goals from Jon Richards, Nathan Dingmann and Steen Cooper as the No. 8 Blugolds took down No. 4 Augsburg Saturday.
All four of the game's goals came in the third period, with Dingmann scoring the eventual game-winner with just under five minutes left. Cooper's insurance tally came on an empty net.
—Brennan Kitchen made 18 saves for UW-Stout men's hockey, but the Blue Devils still fell 5-0 to St. John's Saturday. Kyle Wagner scored twice for the Johnnies.
Blugolds fall to Wartburg
Wartburg was able to get revenge on UW-Eau Claire women's basketball, which bested the Knights last year, with a 69-54 victory against the Blugolds Saturday at Zorn Arena.
UW-EC stayed close with the No. 4-ranked team in the country, trailing by four points after the first quarter and first half. But Wartburg was able to pull away slightly starting in the final four minutes of the third, when the Knights went from tied to up 10 at the break.
Division II transfer Maizie Deihl led the Blugolds with 17 points, while Jessie Ruden added nine points and Katie Essen eight. Hallee Hoeppner grabbed ten boards.
Locals strong at regionals
UW-Eau Claire women's cross country took fourth at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Saturday in Winneconne, the highest finish of the four local teams at the event. Lexie Tremble led the squad, finishing second individually.
UW-Stout's men took fifth, one spot ahead of the Blugolds. The Blue Devil women finished 13th.
Wrestlers place at Luther
Five UW-Eau Claire wrestlers placed at the Luther College Open on Saturday, led by second-place finishers Tristan Massie (157 Silver Division) and Chase Melton (184 Silver Division). Sam Melton finished in fourth at 184.
From staff reports