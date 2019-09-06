Stout XC wins in River Falls
UW-Stout men’s cross country snagged the top six spots at the UW-River Falls Invitational to blow by the competition Friday at Kilkarney Hills Golf Course.
Mike Friedman, Mike Fifield, Spencer Schultz, Matthew Ryan, Brian Mathews and Mitchell Popp topped the leaderboard as the Blue Devils earned a team title against UW-Superior, Northwestern and UW-River Falls.
Brittany Staab finished first individually for UW-Stout on the women’s side in River Falls by 32 seconds. As a team, the Blue Devils finished third.
Blugolds split at Auggie
No. 4 UW-Eau Claire volleyball split its two games at the Auggie Invite on Friday, falling to host Augsburg but defeating UMass-Boston.
The Blugolds opened their action in Minneapolis with a three-set victory (25-19, 25-21, 25-11) against UMass-Boston, with Arianna Barrett and Mackenzie Bachmann each notching 10 kills. The Auggies won in five sets in the nightcap, barely edging UW-Eau Claire 25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9.
From staff reports