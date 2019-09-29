Stout gets best team score
UW-Stout men’s golf shot its best team single round score of the season on Sunday, a 312, to slot into ninth at the Milwaukee School of Engineering Invitational heading into the final day of competition.
Austin Gaby led the group on the Highlands Course at Grand Geneva Resort with a 75, one of three Blue Devils to break 80. He’s tied for 15th individually. Concordia-Wisconsin is in first as a team with a 292.
UW-Eau Claire men’s golf is in second at the Twin Cities Classic after two rounds, trailing leader Gustavus Adolphus by nine strokes heading into the final day.
The Blugolds were in first heading into the day at the Links at Northfork but shot 10 strokes worse as a team than the Gusties. Cole Jahnke leads the Blugolds individually with a 144.
Correction
The Sept. 29 edition of the Leader-Telegram incorrectly said Tommy Dolan attempted to pass to Tyler Knutson on the final St. Thomas 2-point attempt. Tom Loeffler was the actual intended receiver. The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.
