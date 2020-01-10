Blue Devils win in OT
Raphael Gosselin scored midway through overtime Friday to lift UW-Stout men’s hockey to a 3-2 overtime victory against Bethel in St. Paul.
Adam Kresl forced the extra frame thanks to an equalizer with 29 seconds remaining in regulation, capitalizing while the Blue Devils had their goalie pulled. Konnar Dechaine had the team’s third goal and an assist on Kresl’s tally.
Blugolds pull away
Emma Peterson and Elizabeth Bauer both scored in the third period to help the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team pull away from Lake Forest 3-1 on Friday in Eau Claire.
Lake Forest scored in the first period to take the lead before Eau Claire’s Ella Ierino knotted things up with a goal later in the period. Erin Connolly made 19 saves in the win for the Blugolds.
Thompson, US fall in opener
Eau Claire native Charlie Thompson and the United States curling team fell in their first action at the Youth Olympic Games on Friday. Italy earned a 7-3 victory against the Americans in a Group D round robin matchup in Champery, Switzerland.
The United States will play again today against Latvia at 11 a.m. central.
From staff reports