Locals earn all-region honors
Four UW-Stout cross country runners were named to the All-Midwest Region team by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday. Spencer Schultz, Michael Fifield and Mike Friedman earned the honor on the men’s side, while Brittany Staab was the lone Blue Devil female to be recognized.
Five UW-Eau Claire runners were also named to the all-region squad: Connor Dolan, Alex Winn, Emma Drangstveit, Naomi Long and Lexie Tremble.
From staff reports