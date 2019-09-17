Cannon earns repeat WIAC honors
UW-Stout volleyball player Steph Cannon earned WIAC defensive player of the week honors for the second consecutive week.
The libero made 130 digs over the course of five matches last week, with at least 20 in all five. She averaged 6.9 digs per set.
UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis player Natalie Wijesinghe was named the singles athlete of the week. She helped the Blugolds go 3-0 last week. She won three matches without dropping a set.
Stout volleyball falls to Platteville
The Blue Devils volleyball team fell 25-15, 15-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-10 in a hard fought, back-and-forth match against UW-Platteville.
The match saw 21 tied scores and 13 lead changes with freshman Lydia Kneubuehl leading the way with 14 kills for Stout.
From staff reports