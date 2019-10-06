Stout's Kluess wins WIAC meet
UW-Stout golfer Trystin Kluess was the individual champion at the WIAC women's golf championship on Sunday.
Kluess topped the field with a total score of 226 after shooting a 72 on Sunday. Her score in the final round was the second-best 18-hole score in tournament history.
Teammate Madison McCambridge took second place with an overall score of 230.
In the team standings, Stout finished as conference runner-up. The Blue Devils were eight strokes behind league champion UW-Whitewater. UW-Eau Claire placed fourth, led by Jessica Rudnicki's sixth-place individual finish.
Stout coach Howie Samb was named the WIAC coach of the year.
From staff reports