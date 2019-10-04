Stout 2nd at WIAC meet
The UW-Stout women's golf team sits in second place after day one of the WIAC Championship.
The Blue Devils got a strong showing from Madison McCambridge on Friday. She's tied for the individual lead after shooting a 76. Stout trails UW-Whitewater by four strokes.
UW-Eau Claire is in fifth place, led by Anna Uzpen, who is in eighth entering today's final round.
Blugold women win home invite
The UW-Eau Claire women's cross country team captured the team title at the Blugold Invite on Friday, powered by Lexie Tremble's runner-up finish individually.
The Blugolds had four finishers in the top 20.
The Eau Claire men took fourth place, led by Connor Dolan's fifth-place finish. UW-Stout took sixth behind Spencer Schultz's run to fourth place individually.
Blugolds win thriller
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team coughed up a 2-0 lead, but survived in the fifth set to capture a 3-2 victory over UW-La Crosse on Friday in La Crosse.
The Blugolds won the final set 15-13. Sarah Kuchkik led Eau Claire with 15 kills, while Leah Witzel distributed 30 assists.
Stout VB falls to Whitewater
The UW-Stout volleyball team won the first set, but couldn't hold on as it fell to UW-Whitewater 3-1 on Friday in Menomonie.
Kara Simonsen led the Blue Devils with nine kills. Steph Cannon made 20 digs.
From staff reports