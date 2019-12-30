Stout wins in Florida
Shannan Watkins poured in 20 points and Emily Jacques and Haylee Yaeger added 13 apiece as the UW-Stout women's basketball team topped Husson 88-47 on Monday to finish 2-0 at the Naples Shootout in Naples, Florida.
Both Jacques and Yaeger corralled 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who improved to 9-2 on the season. Lizzy Olsem chipped in with 11 points.
Rabedeaux lifts UWEC
Cole Rabedeaux tallied a team-high 26 points to carry the UW-Eau Claire men's basketball team to a 76-70 win over St. Olaf on Monday in Northfield, Minnesota.
Cam Kuepers added 17 points for the Blugolds, while Carter Brooks had 15 points and six rebounds.
The Blugolds moved to 9-2 with the victory.
Stout falls in championship
The UW-Stout men's basketball team couldn't keep up with St. Norbert in the championship game of the Nicolet National Bank Holiday Tournament, falling 81-53 on Monday in De Pere.
The Green Knights led 32-30 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Luke Geiger led the Blue Devils with 10 points. Jon Ciriacks had eight points and eight rebounds for Stout, while his older brother Joe Ciriacks had a game-high 22 points for St. Norbert.
From staff reports