Blue Devils tie 2-round record
UW-Stout women’s golf had three players break 80 for a second day in a row as the Blue Devils tied a two-round school record Sunday at the Wartburg College Fall Invitational.
The Blue Devils finished seventh out of 17 schools with a 36-hole score of 618, equaling the previous record set in 2017.
Madison McCambridge led the way individually, shooting a 149 to finish 10th.
Three members of the UW-Eau Claire women’s golf team finished in the top eight, led by Anna Uzpen in fifth, as the Blugolds finished second out of eight teams at the Georgianni Invite at Mill Run.
Megan Glaeser finished in sixth, while Abbie Ter Maat was eighth.
Blugolds on top at home invite
UW-Eau Claire men’s golf is tied for first with Nebraska Wesleyan after one day of the UW-Eau Claire Frank Wrigglesworth Fall Invitational at Wild Ridge.
Alex Rogan led the way with a 69 as the Blugolds as a team carded a 287. UW-Eau Claire’s B-team is tied for sixth with a 304, while UW-Stout is tied for ninth with a 314.
UW-Stout’s Ben Plant, who is playing as an individual, is seventh on the leaderboard after carding a 71.
