UWEC hockey still unbeaten
The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team stayed undefeated with a 5-1 victory over Northland on Friday night at Hobbs.
After falling behind early 1-0 in the first, the Blugolds rallied for five goals in the third. First, Zach Kennedy tied things up just four minutes into the period. A few minutes later, Jon Richards gave Eau Claire the lead for good and from there the route was on.
Riley McVeigh recorded the win for Eau Claire with 15 saves.
Stout hockey falls
Logan Nelson scored twice for UW-Stout men’s hockey, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils fell 6-3 on the road to No. 13 UW-Stevens Point on Friday.
Konner Dechaine scored the third Stout goal in the later stages of the second period to cut the Pointers lead to 3-2, but UW-Stevens Point responded with two straight to extend the deficit out again.
From staff reports