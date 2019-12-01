UWEC men win in OT
Cole Rabedeaux hit a tying 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation as part of his 31-point night, helping lead the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team to an 85-81 overtime win over Puget Sound in Washington on Sunday.
The Blugolds (7-1) outscored their foes 14-10 in overtime.
Carter Brooks recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for Eau Claire, while Spencer Page and Cam Kuepers added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
—UW-Stout fell 101-78 to Saginaw Valley State in an exhibition game played in Michigan. Jon Ciriacks led the Blue Devils with 15 points.
From staff reports